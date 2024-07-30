How to Recover Files Deleted from any Smartphone?

We all have accidentally deleted any important file from our smartphones, be it a photo or a video, but this wouldnâ€™t have been trouble if we had known how to recover missing or deleted files from a smartphone. Therefore, in this blog, we’ll discuss the simple ways to recover files deleted from any smartphone device, whether you’re using an Android phone from any manufacturer, or specifically a Samsung Galaxy, and also help you with a secret and powerful tip to recover data from an iOS device. We’ll guide you step by step through the process so that you can recover your important data.

Common Reasons for Data Loss on Smartphones

Our smartphones help capture all the precious moments, save important documents, and keep track of our daily activities with advanced apps. But sometimes we end up deleting important smartphone or Android device files that we didn’t mean to, or due to some accident, the files on your smartphone can get deleted.

Letâ€™s understand the common cause of data loss from our smartphones.

Accidental Deletion : You might have accidentally deleted an important file or photo while trying to clean up your phone. Malware Infection : Sometimes viruses and malware can infect your smartphone and corrupt your files or hide them without your knowledge. Hardware Failure : If your phone’s software or hardware stops working properly, it can also lead to the inaccessibility of all your important data.

Irrespective of the reason, losing important data on a smartphone can be a really big problem. But the good news is that there are ways to recover deleted files. In the next part of this blog, I’ll show you how to do that, so you don’t have to worry as much about losing your stuff.

Ways to Recover Deleted Files from your Android Phone

Before we discuss the technical ways to recover deleted data from your smartphone, we need to first understand the nature of data loss. If you’re using an Android device and you’ve deleted files from it or realized missing files, the first thing you should do without any delay is stop completely using your device as this may hinder data recovery.

Remember, all data loss is not permanent unless you’ve done a factory reset, however even after permanent deletion there are chances of recovery that weâ€™ll discuss in the upcoming sections.

When you delete files from your Android phone memory, they are not immediately erased. Instead, they are marked as deleted and stored in a temporary location for some time before permanent deletion. This means that even after you have deleted a file, it can be recovered if you act fast.

In this section, we’ll explore the first-hand methods you can use to recover your deleted files from a smartphone. So letâ€™s understand the common ways to recover deleted files on Android.

Recycle Bin or Trash Folder : All smartphones and Android devices have a built-in recycle bin or trash folder that temporarily stores the deleted files for some days even after deletion. Check this location on your gallery or file manager, as your deleted files can be easily accessed from here.

Cloud Backups : If you have enabled automatic backup for your Android device, you can easily restore your deleted files from cloud storage services, such as Google Drive or Dropbox. You can download the backups and check if the required files are available or not.Â

Manual Backup : One other way to recover deleted files on any smartphone is using drive backups. If your smartphone or Android device data was backed up to a computer or an external storage device, then you can simply transfer your important files from it.

If these first-hand methods arenâ€™t of any help to you then you can try using other methods that we will discuss in the next section. When you encounter data loss on your Android or smartphone you need to take swift and correct actions as this will better your chances of successfully recovering your deleted files.

Recovery Using a Specialized Data Recovery SoftwareÂ

Suppose you cannot recover your deleted files from the recycle bin or backups. In that case, we recommend using this fast and reliable data recovery software to scan your Android device and try to retrieve the lost files. Stellar Data Recovery for Android is an affordable, user-friendly, and highly trusted software used for recovering deleted files, even if they’ve been permanently removed from your device or after a factory reset.

First, download the Stellar Data Recovery for Android software for free from the official website and install it on your computer. Once the software is installed, launch it on your computer and connect your Android phone to the computer using a USB cable. The software will identify your Android device and prompt you to follow the USB debugging steps for data recovery. On the next page, choose the type of files you want to recover, such as photos, videos, audio, documents, contacts, call logs, etc., and then click on Next. Now the software will scan your Android device to locate any deleted files that can be recovered. After the scan is complete, the software will list the recovered files so you can preview them and select the ones you want to save. At last, click on Save , to store the recovered files at a desired location on your computer.Â

No matter how you have lost your Android device files or even if you factory reset any Android device, this DIY data recovery software for Android can try to get your important files back with its deep scan feature.

But How Do I Recover Deleted Files from an iPhone/iPad?Â

Well! that is a valid question, for not all smartphones run on the Android platform. Hence, to help you recover data from iOS devices, we recommend a feature-loaded iPhone data recovery software again from the house of Stellar.Â

In addition to the advanced data recovery capabilities on Android devices, Stellar offers a stellar product in the iPhone data recovery category that can help you find and save all your deleted files including photos, videos, documents, call logs, contacts, messages, etc., across all iPhone models and devices. So, whether files have been accidentally deleted or lost due to some device issues, this iPhone data recovery software has got your back.

Tips to Safeguard Smartphone DataÂ

Despite learning how to recover deleted from any smartphone, losing them can be a hectic experience for anyone. As the risk of data loss due to accidental deletion, virus infection, or device damage is always there, we must take protective steps to protect our smartphone data and ensure that you can recover it when needed.

Here are some steps to protect your smartphone data and secure it from intruders:

Create Regular Data Backups : Create a backup of all your important files, photos, and contacts to your computer or a cloud storage service within a regular interval of time. So, if you ever lose your data, you can easily get it back. Check Before Deleting : When you are deleting files from your smartphone, double-check to ensure that you are erasing the correct files as accidental deletion can happen with all of us.Â Keep Your Software Updated : Always install the latest software updates for your smartphoneâ€™s operating system and antivirus apps. These updates include important security features that can protect you from the latest malware and viruses.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your smartphone data safe and protected.

Closing Thoughts

We believe that now you are equipped with all the tools and methods to recover deleted files from your smartphone. The best way to mobile data recovery is to look for recovery from various backup destinations or recently deleted folders, and if you are still unable to retrieve those files, you can rely upon data recovery tools such as Stellar for a comprehensive recovery solution.Â

However, remember that when you realize data loss from your Smartphone be it an Android or an iPhone device, the first step to recovery is to stop using your device completely, as using the internet or saving new files or data in it narrows the chances of recovery. So, once you can recover the deleted files try to create a backup to avoid future data loss.