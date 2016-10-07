Android 7.1 Nougat und 7.1 Pixel mit neuen Features

Android 7 ist noch auf jeden wenigsten Geräten angekommen, da kommt Google schon mit einer neuen Version 7.1 um die Ecke. Interessant dabei ist, dass viele der neuen Features nur in die Version für Googles neues Pixel-Smartphone vorhanden sein werden. Wir haben zwei Listen mit den neuen Features, wobei die neue Strategie seitens Google Features auf das eigene Gerät zu beschränken durchaus kritikwürdig ist.
Das reguläre Android 7.1
- Night Light
- Touch/display performance improvements
- Moves (Fingerprint swipe down gesture – opt-in)
- Seamless A/B system updates
- Daydream VR mode
- Manual storage manager – identifies apps and files and apps using storage
- Developer features:
- App shortcuts / shortcut manager APIs
- Circular app icons support
- Keyboard image insertion
- Fingerprint sensor gesture to open/close notification shade
- Manual storage manager Intent for apps
- Improved VR thread scheduling
- Enhanced wallpaper metadata
- Multi-endpoint call support
- Support for various MNO requirements
- PCDMA voice privacy property
- Source type support for Visual Voicemail
- Carrier config options for managing video telephony
Android 7.1 auf dem Pixel Smartphone
- Pixel Launcher – swipe up for all apps, new Search Box, date/weather header on home
- Google Assistant
- Unlimited original quality photo/video backup to Google Photos
- Smart Storage – when storage is full, automatically removes old backed up photos/videos
- Phone/Chat support (new support tab in settings), screen-share functionality
- Quick switch adapter for wired setup from Android or iPhone
- Pixel Camera:
- Electronic Image Stabilization (“video stabilization”) 2.0
- Pro Features
- White Balance Presets
- Exposure Compensation
- AE/AF Locking
- Viewfinder grid modes
- HW-accelerated (on Qualcomm Hexagon coprocessor) HDR+ image processing
- Smartburst
- Sensor Hub processor with tightly integrated sensors (accel, gyro, mag) + connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cell, GPS)
- Cosmetic
- Solid navbar icons with home affordance for Assistant
- SysUI accent color theming
- Wallpaper picker with new wallpapers and sounds
- New setup look and feel
- Dynamic calendar date icon
Quelle: googlewatchblog